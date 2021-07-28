Click here to find info on COVID-19

All BCGEU Members at Guru Nanak Education Society of BC (Sikh Academy) - Bargaining Committee Election Results and Next Steps - BCGEU

Published on July 28, 2021

Friends,

Voting is now complete and the following members have been elected to the BCGEU Bargaining Committee in alphabetical order:

  • Lorena Henriquez
  • Kulbir Pannu
  • Raji Toor (Bargaining Chairperson)
  • Tatiana Zamorano

The committee will be meeting in the coming weeks to receive training and decide how to best engage the membership to determine your priorities.

Please be on the lookout for membership engagement opportunities and we encourage you to participate. 

In Solidarity,

Deki Tsering
Staff Representative
Organizing Department

Download PDF of notice here



