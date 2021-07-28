Friends,



Voting is now complete and the following members have been elected to the BCGEU Bargaining Committee in alphabetical order:

Lorena Henriquez

Kulbir Pannu

Raji Toor (Bargaining Chairperson)

Tatiana Zamorano

The committee will be meeting in the coming weeks to receive training and decide how to best engage the membership to determine your priorities.



Please be on the lookout for membership engagement opportunities and we encourage you to participate.



In Solidarity,



Deki Tsering

Staff Representative

Organizing Department



UWU/MoveUP