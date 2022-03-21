Friends,





The bargaining committee met again on March 18, 2022, to determine next steps.

Thus far, your employer has resisted setting bargaining dates. It has also ignored the union's requests for information that it is legally required to produce. Although we will continue in our attempts to engage our employer, we are also reviewing the options available to us should the employer continue its resistance to setting bargaining dates and providing the required information.

We are also hearing that the employer may be changing members the terms and conditions of employment without permission from the union. This is potentially illegal. If your employment conditions have been changed or you are aware of a co-worker who has had their employment conditions changed, please contact [email protected]

Thank you for your continued support. We will continue to keep you posted as matters progress.

You may share this bulletin with your co-workers. If they haven't received any information from the union, please ask them to contact one of the members of the bargaining committee.

In Solidarity,

Raji Toor (Bargaining Committee Chair)

Tatiana Zamorano

Lorena Henriquez

Kulbir Pannu

Zoe Towle, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here





