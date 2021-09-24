Your committee has met virtually to plan the next steps in bargaining on September 22, 2021.



We will be meeting as a committee on October 1 and 22, 2021 to draft an initial set of proposals to present to the employer. Once that has been completed we will be setting dates with the employer.



We appreciate your continued support and patience while we work towards establishing our first collective agreement. Although we all wish for a speedy process, establishing a first agreement is time consuming and may take a number of months to conclude.



In Solidarity,



Raji Toor (Bargaining Committee Chair)

Tatiana Zamorano

Lorena Henriquez

Kulbir Pannu



Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP