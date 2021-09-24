Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS:
Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan.
Click here to read more.
Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
CASTLEGAR OFFICE RE-OPENING (Aug 16):
The safety issue impacting the Castlegar Area Office has been resolved and the office will re-open Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
All BCGEU Members at Guru Nanak Education Society of BC (Sikh Academy) - Collective Bargaining - BCGEU
All BCGEU Members at Guru Nanak Education Society of BC (Sikh Academy) - Collective Bargaining - BCGEU
Published on September 24, 2021
Your committee has met virtually to plan the next steps in bargaining on September 22, 2021.
We will be meeting as a committee on October 1 and 22, 2021 to draft an initial set of proposals to present to the employer. Once that has been completed we will be setting dates with the employer.
We appreciate your continued support and patience while we work towards establishing our first collective agreement. Although we all wish for a speedy process, establishing a first agreement is time consuming and may take a number of months to conclude.
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.