Friends,

The results of the election are in and you have selected your bargaining committee chair. The membership elected Raji Toor.

This means that Raji Toor (Chair), Kulbir Pannu (Fleetwood) and Tatiana Zamorano (Newton) are declared elected.

As sometimes occurs with elections with smaller groups of voters, there was a tie between two of the remaining three candidates that does not allow us to declare the remaining two positions on the committee.

Originally it was determined that an election would commence between three candidates for two positions, however after careful reconsideration by the Component VP, it has been determined that there will only be a runoff vote between the two candidates that tied.

Therefore, you will receive a new electronic ballot for the remaining one position. The candidates are:

Rana Kulwinderjit Phul (Newton)

Lorena Henriquez (Newton)

You will be required to select one name and balloting will close on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 4:00 pm.

If you receive this email you will also receive a voting credential – if you are aware of a co-worker that did not receive this email please ask them to check other folders in their email or contact [email protected] to arrange a credential email to be sent.

We appreciate your patience and continued participation in this process. Democracy is a cornerstone of our union and this can sometimes result in us having to take the time to ensure members voices are heard.

In Solidarity,

Richard Tones

Staff Representative

Negotiations Department