翻译版将随后附上.

Susunod ang translated o isinalin na bersiyon.

ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੋਇਆ ਰੂਪ ਆ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ

We are writing to update you on the progress of designating essential service staffing levels. As advised in our April 1, 2022, bulletin, your employer's initial proposal was unacceptable. The union provided a counter. Following that exchange, the Parties met on two separate occasions to discuss our respective positions and ensure that each side fully understands their counterpart's position. Your employer has now provided a revised proposal for the union's review. That proposal and the union's response will be discussed at the April 6th Strike Coordinating Committee meeting during which your picket captains will also be in attendance. Another update will be provided following that meeting.

We have received many questions about when the strike will occur. Unfortunately, that is difficult to predict because we can't go out on strike until the essential service staffing levels have been established. The timing of the strike is entirely dependent on how quickly minimum staffing levels are determined with or without the assistance of the Labour Relations Board. Will it be next week? Unlikely. Will it be the week following? Maybe. We should be better able to predict following the April 6 Strike Coordinating Committee meeting.

In solidarity,

Strike Coordinating Committee



