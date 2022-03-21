This is an important notice. Please consider having someone translate it for you.

这是一份重要通知。请考虑请人为您翻译。

ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ। ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਤੋਂ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰੋ।

Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo

Friends,

As promised in our April 4th update, we are writing with a further update on the progress of designating essential services staffing levels. Essential services staffing levels is the establishment of the bare minimum staffing that is required to comply with the law.

The union's proposed draft response to your employer was circulated to your Strike Coordinating Committee, Bargaining Committee and Picket Captains on Tuesday, April 5th for review and feedback by Friday, April 8th. Your Bargaining Committee requested additional time to review and provide their feedback. Unfortunately, they are unavailable until Tuesday, April 12. The union's response to the employer's proposed levels will be submitted to your employer after the April 12th meeting.

It is unlikely that the union will be able to service strike notice before the week of April 18 and potentially longer if the Labour Relations Board must adjudicate.

We have been hearing about concerns over a lack of transparency and delays. We want to reassure each of you that there is no intention (or desire) to delay your legal right to go out on strike to attempt to achieve your bargaining demands. However, the designation of essential services staffing levels is a legal process that can take longer than anticipated.

We thought it might be useful to set out the chronology of events since your employer's last offer proposal was rejected.

While the process of designating essential services staffing levels is taking place, the Strike Coordinating Committee, Bargaining Committee, your picket captains and the communications, logistics/operations, scheduling, and strike pay committees are continuing their preparations for job action.

In solidarity,

Strike Coordinating Committee

Download PDF of notice here





