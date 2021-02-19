The last call for nominations was unsuccessful – no one put their name forward. We are looking for one person to sit on this committee. Your current collective agreement expires on March 31, 2021. I am the BCGEU Staff Representative who will be working with your bargaining committee in negotiating a new collective agreement with your employer.

The Union needs your help and participation with the following:

Electing a bargaining committee of one member;

Completing a bargaining survey;

To ensure that you receive union emails, including bargaining news, please provide a current personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update. Please also edit or update any of your existing contact information at the same time.

We have attached a bargaining questionnaire and bargaining committee nomination form. Should the Union receive more than one nomination for the bargaining committee; the Union will conduct an election.



Nominations for the bargaining committee positions must be received in the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office by 5:00 pm on Friday, March 5, 2021 by fax at 604-215-1410 or by email at [email protected].



The Union will provide training to the member of the bargaining committee. Please reach out to me if you have any questions or need clarification.



In solidarity,



Jody Olsson

Staff Representative



