The results of the election for the Hard Rock Bargaining Committee are set out below. Congratulations to you all. Thank you to Jim Davies, Umesh Kumar, and Geoff Kay for letting your name stand.
Mark Chun, Bargaining Committee Chair
Katherine Wiebe, Bargaining Committee member
Steven Chum, Bargaining Committee member
Matty Ruston, Bargaining Committee member
Germaine Bourasaw, Alternate
To ensure you receive bargaining updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at www.bcgeu.ca/update. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to update it or any of your existing contact info, you can use the same form.
In solidarity,
Angela Mahlmann
Staff Representative - Negotiations
