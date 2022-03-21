The results of the election for the Hard Rock Bargaining Committee are set out below. Congratulations to you all. Thank you to Jim Davies, Umesh Kumar, and Geoff Kay for letting your name stand.



Mark Chun, Bargaining Committee Chair



Katherine Wiebe, Bargaining Committee member

Steven Chum, Bargaining Committee member

Matty Ruston, Bargaining Committee member



Germaine Bourasaw, Alternate



To ensure you receive bargaining updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at www.bcgeu.ca/update. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to update it or any of your existing contact info, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,



Angela Mahlmann

Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP