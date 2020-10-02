Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
All BCGEU members at HCN-Revera-Lessee (Whitecliff) - Bargaining Update - BCGEU
Published on October 02, 2020
After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, your bargaining committee met yesterday to discuss proposals and strategy going into bargaining the renewal of your collective agreement.
We had extensive discussions on articles in your agreement, including Scheduling, Hours of Work, and the call-in procedure for filling shifts.
This process has been long, especially because of the delay caused by the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19. Your bargaining committee is very appreciative of your input and patience as we re-focus on proposal development and bargaining your agreement.
We will continue to update you as we move through the process.
In solidarity,
Tony Jillings, Bargaining Committee Chair Roseanne Parsons, Bargaining Committee Member Bonnie Swanson, Bargaining Committee Member Sheila Matthen – Staff Representative, Negotiations