 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. All BCGEU members at HCN-Revera-Lessee (Whitecliff) - Bargaining Update - BCGEU

All BCGEU members at HCN-Revera-Lessee (Whitecliff) - Bargaining Update - BCGEU

Published on October 02, 2020

After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, your bargaining committee met yesterday to discuss proposals and strategy going into bargaining the renewal of your collective agreement.

We had extensive discussions on articles in your agreement, including Scheduling, Hours of Work, and the call-in procedure for filling shifts.

This process has been long, especially because of the delay caused by the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19. Your bargaining committee is very appreciative of your input and patience as we re-focus on proposal development and bargaining your agreement.

We will continue to update you as we move through the process.

In solidarity,

 

Tony Jillings, Bargaining Committee Chair
Roseanne Parsons, Bargaining Committee Member
Bonnie Swanson, Bargaining Committee Member
Sheila Matthen – Staff Representative, Negotiations


Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP