Because many of you have reported difficulty receiving or accessing the electronic ballot to vote, the electronic ratification vote that started last Friday, June 10 has been cancelled. The vote will now be held in-person at Fleetwood Villa on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
IN-PERSON VOTING DETAILS
DATE: Tuesday, June 21, 2022
WHERE: Fleetwood Villa
TIMES: 0700 hours to 1600 hours
If you voted electronically you will need to vote again. The electronic ballots will not be viewed or counted. Only the in-person ballots received on Tuesday, June 21 will be counted.
If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member's Portal.
We are deeply sorry for any inconvenience this has caused. Please accept our sincere apologies.
In solidarity,
Ruby Driedger, Bargaining Committee Member
Michelle Pablo, Bargaining Committee Member
Imelda San Pedro, Bargaining Committee Member
Zoe Towle, Staff Representative, Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.