Friends,Congratulations, your collective agreement has ratified! We would like to thank you for your patience and engagement during what has proven to be a long and difficult path. Your strength made a difference.The collective agreement will be from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2022, unless the government wage levelling ends. Should the government end wage levelling, we will start negotiations with the Employer within sixty (60) days. If wage levelling doesn’t end before December 31, 2022, the regular process will commence except that we will be part of a common Employer bargaining with your Union friends at Whitecliff.The ratification paymentbe paid within four (4) pay periods. You need to have been working on the date of ratification of the renewed collective agreementMay 15, 2020. The payment is taxable.The amendments to your collective agreement will take effect upon ratification, yesterday, June 21, 2022. The next step is to draft the final agreement. Until the renewed collective agreement is produced you can refer to the ratification documentfor a complete list of the amendments.Once again, congratulations on your collective agreement!In solidarity,