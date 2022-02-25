The following two members have been nominated to fill the vacant position on the bargaining committee for Fleetwood Villa, so voting is required:

- Tammy Edgar

- Ruby Driedger

The order of candidates' names has been randomized for this bulletin-they will also appear in a random order on the ballot.

Voting Information

This bargaining committee vote will be conducted using secure electronic voting. Members will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential on or before March 14th. Voting will open on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 9 AM and will close on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 5 PM. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.

The voting credential will be emailed to you from [email protected]. Please add this email address as a contact or approved sender in your email client-this will help ensure the credential is delivered to your inbox.

Troubleshooting

If you do not receive a voting credential email, please first check your email junk/spam folder and quarantine folder (if you have one).

If you still do not have a credential after checking junk/spam and quarantine folders, this is likely because the BCGEU does not have your personal email address. If this is you, or if you experience problems casting your vote, contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected], or by calling 604-291-9611, ASAP after voting opens and by no later than March 21, 2022 at 5 PM. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting closes. Note that phone support is available only during regular BCGEU office hours.

A member without a personal email address may request the assistance of a steward or fellow member to help set one up.

In solidarity,

Zoe Towle

Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here







