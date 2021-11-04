Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan.
All BCGEU Members at HCN-Revera Lessee (Sunwood) - Bargaining Bulletin #2: Reporting Progress - BCGEU
Published on November 04, 2021
Your bargaining committee for Sunwood and the employer have so far met for three days to negotiate your first collective agreement, including most recently on November 1st.
The parties have made good progress on most non-monetary proposals and are now in the early stages of negotiating monetary matters, including wages, etc. The Union tabled a complete package of monetary proposals on the first day of negotiations and we expect to receive a complete monetary proposal package from the employer when we meet next.
We are looking to schedule additional bargaining dates for as soon and will provide a further update once dates are set. In the meantime, if you have any questions or concerns about this bulletin or the bargaining process generally, please reach out to an elected member of your bargaining committee.
In solidarity,
Sheila Diebel, Bargaining Committee Member Sandy Paine, Bargaining Committee Member Linda Richardson, Bargaining Committee Member Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations
