Your bargaining committee for Sunwood and the employer have so far met for three days to negotiate your first collective agreement, including most recently on November 1st.



The parties have made good progress on most non-monetary proposals and are now in the early stages of negotiating monetary matters, including wages, etc. The Union tabled a complete package of monetary proposals on the first day of negotiations and we expect to receive a complete monetary proposal package from the employer when we meet next.



We are looking to schedule additional bargaining dates for as soon and will provide a further update once dates are set. In the meantime, if you have any questions or concerns about this bulletin or the bargaining process generally, please reach out to an elected member of your bargaining committee.



In solidarity,



Sheila Diebel, Bargaining Committee Member

Sandy Paine, Bargaining Committee Member

Linda Richardson, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP