I have assumed the Sunwood bargaining assignment from my colleague Angela. I look forward to working with you and your bargaining committee to negotiate your first collective agreement!



Bargaining Committee Election Results



At the close of nominations, the following candidates were declared elected to your bargaining committee (listed alphabetically by first name):

Linda Richardson

Sandy Paine

Sheila Diebel

Thank you to all candidates who stood for election.



In the coming weeks, your bargaining committee and I will begin preparing for negotiations with the employer. This will include training in the process and pitfalls of bargaining, seeking your input, and developing bargaining proposals. Your bargaining committee will keep you informed as its work progresses.



Meeting Notice



We are holding a worksite membership meeting next week via Zoom; all members are invited and encouraged to attend. The purpose of the meeting is for me to introduce myself as your assigned negotiations staff representative, share some good news about next steps in the bargaining process, and seek your input on bargaining priorities. Any members unable to attend because they are working at that time may reach out to me or a member of your bargaining committee for an update.



WHAT: Worksite Membership Meeting for Sunwood

WHEN: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm

HOW: Check your email or speak with a member of your bargaining committee for meeting participation details



I look forward to meeting with you on Tuesday night.



In solidarity,



Ryan Stewart

Staff Representative, Negotiations









UWU/MoveUP