All BCGEU Members at HCN-Revera Lessee (Sunwood) - Collective Agreement Ratification Result for Sunwood - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on March 18, 2022
We are pleased to announce that employees at Sunwood have voted 94% in favour of ratifying the tentative agreement!
Your first collective agreement is now in effect as of March 17, 2022. While the new collective agreement document is being prepared, members may refer to the ratification document for the complete contract language.
This is what we can achieve when we stand together!
In solidarity,
Sandy Paine, Bargaining Committee Member Linda Richardson, Bargaining Committee Member Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.