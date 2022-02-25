We are pleased to announce that employees at Sunwood have voted 94% in favour of ratifying the tentative agreement!

Your first collective agreement is now in effect as of March 17, 2022. While the new collective agreement document is being prepared, members may refer to the ratification document for the complete contract language.

This is what we can achieve when we stand together!

In solidarity,

Sandy Paine, Bargaining Committee Member

Linda Richardson, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



