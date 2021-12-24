Strong Strike Vote

Your bargaining committee is pleased to report that you have provided a very strong strike mandate, with 96% of votes cast in favour of taking strike action if necessary! We will present this result to the employer and press it again to meet your demands for a fair and reasonable deal.



Preparing to Strike



In the meantime, our staff negotiator has requested the appointment of a strike coordinating committee (SCC). BCGEU policy mandates the SCC to “ensure that the potential strike action is organized and coordinated”. Specific SCC responsibilities include:

Developing a list of picket captains with relevant contact information

Ensuring a method of rapid communication from the SCC to the picket captains and from picket captains to members on strike

Ensuring that supplies are ready for the potential strike action, including a strike headquarters, picket signs, restrooms, garbage collection and disposal, and food and beverage

Scheduling of strike shifts and ensuring that meaningful strike duties are available for all members

Coordinating with all necessary staff across all union departments

Members are represented on the SCC via your bargaining committee members, component vice-president and local chair. The SCC will also include staff specialists in law, health and safety, communications, campaigns, organizing, physical picket line needs and strike pay administration. While the SCC is responsible for overall strike planning and coordination, day-to-day strike activities would be coordinated out of the BCGEU Fraser Valley Area Office in Langley, in conjunction with picket captains from the bargaining unit.



Additional Steps



In the event we must take strike action, there are several additional steps that will need to be taken first. You will receive detailed information on how a strike works and what to expect before we take any strike action.



Thank you to everyone for your continued, strong support!

In solidarity,



Sandy Paine, Bargaining Committee Member

Linda Richardson, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





