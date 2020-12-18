Nominations are open for three (3) Bargaining Committee members and one (1) alternate for the upcoming negotiations of HCN Revera Lessee (Sunwood Retirement Residence). Should we receive four (4) or more nominations, a mail out ballot will commence and the top three (3) will comprise the committee, and the fourth (4th) shall be the alternate to the committee.

Nominations close on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Nominations received after this time will not be considered.

A member who wishes to serve on the committee must complete and submit a nomination form (attached). Note that the form requires the signatures of both the nominee and their nominator.

Nominees may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements or other campaign information (8½" x 11", black and white, single-sided) that will be distributed to members with ballots and posted on the BCGEU website if voting is required. The deadline for submitting candidate information is Friday, January 22, 2021 at 5:00 pm. Candidate information sheets will be sent out as submitted (except that sheets submitted in colour will be distributed in black and white).

Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned to Angela Mahlmann by fax to 604‑294‑5092, or by email to negotiations.elections@bcgeu.ca.

Duties of Committee Members and Chair

All committee members are expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist the Staff Representative in the development of proposals for collective bargaining

Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities

Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite

Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer

Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals

Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining

The bargaining committee chair is normally the main liaison between members, the bargaining committee and the staff negotiator, and is expected to participate fully as a committee member and to take a leadership role within the committee and bargaining unit during and following negotiations.

Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.

Important Deadlines

Members are reminded that:

The deadline to submit nominations is Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 5:00pm; and

The deadline for nominees to submit a page of candidate information is Friday, January 22, 2020 at 5:00pm.

Nominees may contact Staff Representative Angela Mahlmann for additional information on candidate rights and responsibilities.

In solidarity,

Angela Mahlmann

Staff Representative - Negotiations



