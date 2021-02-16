Bargaining for a first Collective Agreement will begin, therefore elections will commence for a bargaining committee.



The following people have been nominated for the position of bargaining committee; all members at HCN Revera Lessee (Sunwood Retirement Residence) are entitled to vote for three (3) positions. We will be utilizing an electronic voting system and a link to vote online will be sent via email to all email addresses we have on file. The candidates with the most votes will be elected to the bargaining committee.



Bargaining committee nominees for three (3) positions are as follows:

Sandy Paine

Sheila Diebel

Linda Richardson

Samantha Nelson

If you cannot vote online, or you do not receive an email with your credentials, please contact the negotiations mailbox below and we will find an alternative for your vote. Voting credentials will be emailed to all members that we have email addresses for at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021. If you don't receive a credential you must inform the BCGEU at [email protected] prior to 3:00 pm on Wednesday, February 17th so that the union will send you a credential before 5:00 pm.



The period for voting is 5:00 pm on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 and ends at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021. If you know of another member that did not get credentials to vote because we do not have their email address, please tell them to contact [email protected] prior to 3:00 pm on Wednesday, February 17th.



In solidarity,



Angela Mahlmann

Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP