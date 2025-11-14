Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

Published on November 14, 2025

To: All BCGEU Members at Interior Savings Credit Union (Okanagan and Thompson) and Grand Forks Credit Union

Re: Beem Common Table Bargaining Committee Election – Results

 

The nomination/election process is now completed for the Beem Common Table bargaining committee. The following members have been acclaimed as committee members:

  • Dani Harkies – Interior Savings, Thompson
  • Dayl Dhaliwal – Interior Savings, Thompson
  • Susan Alaric – Interior Savings, Okanagan
  • Tracy Noseworthy – Grand Forks Credit Union 

 

Congratulations to the successful candidates! I'll be reaching out to the committee early next week.
 
In solidarity,
Brent Camilleri, Coordinator - Negotiations

