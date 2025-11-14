To: All BCGEU Members at Interior Savings Credit Union (Okanagan and Thompson) and Grand Forks Credit Union
Re: Beem Common Table Bargaining Committee Election – Results
The nomination/election process is now completed for the Beem Common Table bargaining committee. The following members have been acclaimed as committee members:
- Dani Harkies – Interior Savings, Thompson
- Dayl Dhaliwal – Interior Savings, Thompson
- Susan Alaric – Interior Savings, Okanagan
- Tracy Noseworthy – Grand Forks Credit Union
Congratulations to the successful candidates! I'll be reaching out to the committee early next week.
In solidarity,
Brent Camilleri, Coordinator - Negotiations
