Join us and the BCGEU RV for hot weather treats, to discuss the Beem Framework Agreement and bargaining for a common collective agreement.
Tuesday, August 19, 2025 @ 5:30 p.m.
Grand Forks
City Park in Grand Forks
7172 4th Street, Grand Forks, BC
Wednesday, August 20, 2025 @ 4:30 p.m.
Penticton
Beem Penticton Branch parking lot
251 Green Ave W #101, Penticton, BC
Thursday, August 21, 2025 @ 6:00 p.m.
Kamloops
Beem Valleyview Branch parking lot
2101 Trans-Canada Hwy #1, Kamloops, BC
Don't miss your chance to ask questions and provide your opinion, plus the hot weather treats are yummy. We hope to see you there!
If a member at your worksite didn't receive this email, please encourage them to go to the BCGEU member portal at my.bcgeu.ca to sign up for an account and update their contact information. If you are a steward, please post this bulletin on the union bulletin board at your worksite.
In solidarity,
JoAnne Leclerc, Servicing Representative, Interior Savings Credit Union - Thompson
Sarah Maglio, Servicing Rep, Grand Forks Credit Union
Nathan Sharp, Servicing Rep, Interior Savings Credit Union - Okanagan
Zoe Towle, Staff Representative, Negotiations
UWU/MoveUP
