Friends,

Join us and the BCGEU RV for hot weather treats, to discuss the Beem Framework Agreement and bargaining for a common collective agreement.

Tuesday, August 19, 2025 @ 5:30 p.m.

Grand Forks

City Park in Grand Forks

7172 4th Street, Grand Forks, BC

Wednesday, August 20, 2025 @ 4:30 p.m.

Penticton

Beem Penticton Branch parking lot

251 Green Ave W #101, Penticton, BC

Thursday, August 21, 2025 @ 6:00 p.m.

Kamloops

Beem Valleyview Branch parking lot

2101 Trans-Canada Hwy #1, Kamloops, BC

Don't miss your chance to ask questions and provide your opinion, plus the hot weather treats are yummy. We hope to see you there!

If a member at your worksite didn't receive this email, please encourage them to go to the BCGEU member portal at my.bcgeu.ca to sign up for an account and update their contact information. If you are a steward, please post this bulletin on the union bulletin board at your worksite.

In solidarity,

JoAnne Leclerc, Servicing Representative, Interior Savings Credit Union - Thompson

Sarah Maglio, Servicing Rep, Grand Forks Credit Union

Nathan Sharp, Servicing Rep, Interior Savings Credit Union - Okanagan

Zoe Towle, Staff Representative, Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP