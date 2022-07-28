As the collective agreement with your Employer expires on August 31, 2022, we are preparing for the upcoming round of collective bargaining.



BCGEU Staff Representatives met with your Bargaining Committee last week and will be meeting with them again on August 30-31, 2022. We are also looking to schedule a date in September to attend your worksite and meet with you to answer your questions regarding bargaining and gather more information.



We will also be preparing proposals that we will present to the Employer. All members are encouraged to take the time to provide input by completing the attached bargaining questionnaire.



Please return the completed questionnaire to Staff Representatives, Katie Smith or Jason Singh via facsimile at 604-215-1410, or by [email protected] or by mail to Suite 130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC, V5M 0C4 by no later than 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022 .



In solidarity



Katie Smith, Staff Representative

Jason Singh, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





