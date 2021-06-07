Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
All BCGEU Members at Lake City Casinos (Penticton Location only) - Lake City Casinos Bargaining Committee Election - BCGEU
Published on June 07, 2021
We are pleased to announce the following members have been nominated to your bargaining committee. As there are three nominees, there will be an election for this one (1) position which will close on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 5:00 pm. 1707 – Penticton:
Candie Diffin
Al Trek
Dennis Wardle
Balloting instructions are included in each balloting package. Ballots will be cast using a two-envelope privacy and declaration system. For your ballot to be counted, it must be sealed inside a privacy envelope. That privacy envelope must then be sealed inside a declaration envelope on which you must provide your complete contact information and signature. Please review and carefully follow the balloting instructions to ensure your ballot is not spoiled.
Your ballot must be received by no later than Friday, July 9, 2021 at 5:00 pm
If you do not receive a balloting package through the mail, this likely means that we do not have your home mailing address on file. If you do not receive a ballot in the mail by Friday, June 18, 2021 please email [email protected] so that we can arrange to send a ballot to you.
Once a full committee is in place, the Bargaining Committee will meet to develop bargaining proposals.
In solidarity,
Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations