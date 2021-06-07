Candie Diffin Al Trek Dennis Wardle

Balloting instructions are included in each balloting package. Ballots will be cast using a two-envelope privacy and declaration system. For your ballot to be counted, it must be sealed inside a privacy envelope. That privacy envelope must then be sealed inside a declaration envelope on which you must provide your complete contact information and signature. Please review and carefully follow the balloting instructions to ensure your ballot is not spoiled.

Your ballot must be received by no later than Friday, July 9, 2021 at 5:00 pm

If you do not receive a balloting package through the mail, this likely means that we do not have your home mailing address on file. If you do not receive a ballot in the mail by Friday, June 18, 2021 please email [email protected] so that we can arrange to send a ballot to you.



Once a full committee is in place, the Bargaining Committee will meet to develop bargaining proposals.



In solidarity,



Gary Bennett,

Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here