Published on October 30, 2020

We are pleased to inform you Negotiations for a renewal collective agreement between the BCGEU membership and the Land Title and Survey Authority employer started on October 22 and 23, 2020. During these talks we discussed and agreed to a protocol and exchanged proposals. Our next dates are scheduled for November 3 and 4, 2020 wherein we will begin discussing non- monetary proposals.

If you have any questions please speak with a BCGEU Bargaining committee member.

 

In solidarity,

 

Lindsay MacKinlay, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Colleen Baird, Bargaining Committee Member
Danielle Buchanan, Bargaining Committee Member
Harjot Binks, Alternate Bargaining Committee Member
Gary Bennett, Staff Representative - Negotiations


Download PDF of notice here

