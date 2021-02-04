Click here to find info on COVID-19

All BCGEU Members at Land Title and Survey Authority - Bargaining Update - BCGEU

Published on February 04, 2021

Bargaining will resume on March 1st and 2nd, 2021. Unfortunately we are not in a position to recommend a settlement to you at this point. We are hopeful the employer will make the adjustments necessary to bridge the gap and find a fair solution we can agree too. In the meantime please speak with a bargaining committee member, as they will be happy to discuss some of the details the employer has referred to in their communication. Bottom line, we are not there yet.

 

In solidarity,

 

Lindsay MacKinlay, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Colleen Baird, Bargaining Committee Member
Danielle Buchanan, Bargaining Committee Member
Harjot Binks, Alternate Bargaining Committee Member
Gary Bennett, Staff Representative - Negotiations


