Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
All BCGEU Members at Land Title and Survey Authority - Bargaining Update - BCGEU
Published on February 04, 2021
Bargaining will resume on March 1st and 2nd, 2021. Unfortunately we are not in a position to recommend a settlement to you at this point. We are hopeful the employer will make the adjustments necessary to bridge the gap and find a fair solution we can agree too. In the meantime please speak with a bargaining committee member, as they will be happy to discuss some of the details the employer has referred to in their communication. Bottom line, we are not there yet.
In solidarity,
Lindsay MacKinlay, Bargaining Committee Chairperson Colleen Baird, Bargaining Committee Member Danielle Buchanan, Bargaining Committee Member Harjot Binks, Alternate Bargaining Committee Member Gary Bennett, Staff Representative - Negotiations