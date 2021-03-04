Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on March 04, 2021

We are pleased to announce that Land Title and Survey Authority and your BCGEU Bargaining committee have reached a tentative agreement. We will be recommending acceptance of the settlement.

The details of the Memorandum of Agreement signed by the Parties will be presented at a future ratification information session.

We will send a subsequent bulletin next week identifying the dates for information sessions and voting.
 
In solidarity,
 
Colleen Baird, Bargaining Committee Member
Danielle Buchanan, Bargaining Committee Member
Harjot Binks, Alternate Bargaining Committee Member
Gary Bennett, Staff Representative - Negotiations

