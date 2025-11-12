To: All BCGEU Members at Leadnow Society

Re: Call For Nominations for Two Bargaining Committee Members and One Alternate

The Union is beginning preparations for the next round of bargaining. The collective agreement is your job contract and bargaining is the means to negotiate monetary and other improvements to working conditions.

The first step is to elect a bargaining committee. These are the folks who will represent you and your interests at the bargaining table when we negotiate with the employer. We need your help and participation to elect:

Two Bargaining Committee Members One representative from the Vancouver office British Columbia staff cohort One representative from the Toronto office Ontario staff cohort



One alternate Bargaining Committee Member from either office

The Union provides training as needed to bargaining committee members. They work directly with the BCGEU Staff Representative to plan, prepare and conduct the negotiations. They are also a conduit to union members to keep everyone appraised of progress or challenges throughout the bargaining

To be nominated to the bargaining committee, a member and nominator must complete the attached nomination form and return it to the BCGEU Lower Mainland area office no later than Friday, December 12, 2025, at 4:30pm. Nominations received after this time will not be considered.

Nominations forms may be returned as follows:

By email: [email protected] | By fax: (604) 215-1410

| By fax: (604) 215-1410 By mail: c/o Stacey Graham/Oliver Rohlfs

BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office

130-2920 Virtual Way

Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4

If there are more nominations than positions available by the deadline, the Union will conduct an election by electronic ballots. In case of an election, nominees can submit ONE 8 ½x11 information/bio sheet by end of the following business day, i.e., Monday, December 15, 2025, at 4:30 pm.

Please note that even if your current collective agreement has a formal expiry date of December 31, 2025, it remains in full force and effect while we bargain a new one.



Thanks for your participation in this important process.





In solidarity,



Stacey Graham on behalf of Oliver Rohlfs

BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination form here