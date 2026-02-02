Your Collective Agreement expires on March 31, 2026, and your union is now assisting you in electing a bargaining committee. It is a three-person committee consisting of one Bargaining Committee Chair and two Bargaining Committee Members. This is an opportunity for any BCGEU member in good standing to play an important role in representing the interests of your fellow members at the bargaining table with the employer.



Nominations open for all three positions on Friday February 13, 2026 at 10:00 a.m.

Nominations close for all three positions on Tuesday March 17, 2026 at 4:00 p.m.



If a vote is required, it will be conducted electronically, and the union must have a valid email address on file for you in order for you to participate. All members are encouraged to visit the BCGEU Member Portal to ensure we have your correct contact information. Ask your coworkers if they received this email and encourage them to visit the same link to ensure they can receive bargaining updates directly and so they may participate in the democratic process of electing a committee, ratification votes, or potential strike votes.



Nomination and Election Details



If you wish to stand for the position of Bargaining Committee Chair only, then only check off the box for that position.



If you wish to stand for the position of Bargaining Committee Member only, then only check off the box for that position.



If you wish to stand for the position of Bargaining Committee Chair (and also wish to stand for the other two positions if you are not successful) then check off both boxes on the form.



Nomination Form is attached and available on our website. Details regarding the submission of candidate information is available on the form.



If an election is required, an election will occur first for the position of Bargaining Committee Chair. Subsequently an election will be held for the two additional Bargaining Committee Members including any unsuccessful candidates in the first election who chose to stand for the second. Details and deadlines for the online vote will be provided after nominations have closed as determined by Component VP in accordance with the BCGEU Constitution, Bylaws, and Policies.



Duties & Role of the Chair and Committee Members

The bargaining committee chair is normally the main liaison between members, the bargaining committee and the staff negotiator, and is expected to participate fully as a committee member and to take a leadership role within the committee and bargaining unit during and following negotiations. All committee members are expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist the Staff Representative in the development of proposals for collective bargaining

Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities

Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite

Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer

Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals

Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining

Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.



In solidarity,



Michelle McAuley

BCGEU Staff Representative, Negotiations Department



Download nomination form here

Download PDF of notice here





