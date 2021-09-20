Accurate negotiations information



As we move into the phase of negotiations where job action is possible, it's critical that members have accurate information. Thank you to members who alerted us to inaccuracies in the employer’s latest bulletin to staff – below are some important clarifications.



As noted in our committee’s bulletin from last week, the employer rejected our proposal on our last day of mediation (September 16th) and ended talks despite our (as well as the mediator’s) willingness to continue.



Also, in negotiating essential services, employers commonly attempt to have all services deemed essential to shut down the possibility of job action. We are pushing back to ensure job action goes forward so we can pressure the employer to bargain in good faith and come to the table with realistic offers.



The items that remain unresolved include:

We still have not seen an offer for the significant wage increase that you deserve, and that takes into consideration the rising cost of living. Your committee thinks you’re worth a lot more than 1.75%.



We are still fighting for $3,500 on the grid for all workers (not just Techs), and not just the one-time bonus the employer is offering to the active employees.



We’re working on getting improved benefits as there has been minimal improvement throughout the years, and they are not reflective of current cost for these services.

The employer has now contacted our union about coming back to the table this week for continued talks, and we’re happy to do that. We’re always ready for another offer and if that doesn’t work, we’re ready to do job action too.



It’s now been five months since we began negotiating our contract and we know this is a challenging and frustrating process. Thank you for staying involved and connected and thank you for your faith in us as we continue to fight for the settlement we deserve.



In solidarity,



01 Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

02 Kristie Carano, Bargaining Committee Member

03 Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee Member

04 Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee Member

05, 09 & 11 Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations



