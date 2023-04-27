Nominations are now closed for the six positions on the Bargaining Committee. Thank you to all the nominees for letting their names stand for election.



Elected by acclamation:

Area 02 – Kelly Jeffs

Area 05 & 09 & 11 – Wendy Cummer



There will be an election in each of the other four areas.



Nominated for election:

Area 01 – Janet Hood; Mandy DeFields

Area 03 - Maryam Baghalha; Simona Knorr

Area 04 - Rosario Viray; Katherine Van De Perre; Tony Ly

Areas 03 & 04 - Simona Knorr; Maryam Baghalha; Rosario Viray



There will now be an election in Areas 01, 03 and 04. Only the members working in those areas can vote for their representative on the Bargaining Committee.



Once these elections are determined, there will be an election for the position in Areas 03 & 04. If a candidate is successful in the Area 03 or 04 election, we will remove their name from the 03 & 04 ballot, as some candidates have been nominated for both positions.



*Candidates that submitted biographies are available here:



Area 01 – Mandy DeFields

Janet Hood



Area 03 – Simona Knorr

Maryam Baghalha



Area 04 - Rosario Viray



Electronic Balloting

If you live in Areas 02, 03 or 04, you will receive an email on Friday, October 13th, with a link to vote online and a passcode. If you do not receive this email from Simply Voting, you may have an outdated email address on file with the Union, you may have turned off the email notification or you may have been restricted by a firewall. To help ensure you receive ballots and a copy of future bargaining updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.



Please participate and vote. This will be the only method for casting your ballot. If you know of another member that doesn't get credentials to vote because we do not have their personal email address, please tell them to contact [email protected].



There will be a deadline of Thursday, October 19th at 4:00 pm to request credentials if you have not received them.

Deadline to cast your vote is 4:00 pm on Friday, October 20th, 2021.



Download PDF of:

Thank you for your participation in this important process.



In solidarity,



Linsay Buss

Staff Representative - Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP