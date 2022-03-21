Your Union and LifeLabs have reached agreement respecting the implementation of the BC Target Benefit Pension Plan as follows:

LifeLabs will make application for the BCTBPP at the May 13, 2022 Pension Plan Trustee meeting.



If the Pension Plan Trustees approve the application, the Employer will provide the name, home address, phone number and email address of all employees to the Union, so that the application/waiver package can be sent to them.



Members enrolled in the current retirement savings plan will have six months from the date of approval of the employer's application to join the Union's BCTBPP pension plan or stay with the current retirement savings plan.

The next part of the process is for the application to be reviewed at the Pension Plan Trustee meeting on May 13th. We will communicate the results, once we receive their decision.

Thank you for your patience during this lengthy process.

In solidarity,

Linsay Buss

Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDFof notice here





