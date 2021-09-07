There is a special meeting scheduled for tomorrow night to give you important information regarding potential job action and essential services. Here's the details:

When: Wednesday, September 8th, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Dial-in number: 877-229-8493

Pin: PLEASE SEE EMAIL

Please Note: If you have a number on file with the Union, we will call you at that number, starting at 7:00 pm. If you haven’t received a call by 7:05, please call the Dial-in number, noted above. If you do not have a number on file with the BCGEU, you can dial-in yourself at the number noted above.

Please check with your co-workers to make sure they received this message. If you or your co-worker did not receive the invite, please contact [email protected] by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8th to request a PIN.

We hope to see you on the call tomorrow night!

In solidarity,

Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Kristie Carano, Bargaining Committee Member

Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee Member

Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee Member

Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP