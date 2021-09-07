Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS:
Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan.
Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
CASTLEGAR OFFICE RE-OPENING (Aug 16):
The safety issue impacting the Castlegar Area Office has been resolved and the office will re-open Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
All BCGEU Members at LifeLabs - Town Hall Membership Meeting – URGENT BARGAINING UPDATE - BCGEU
Published on September 07, 2021
There is a special meeting scheduled for tomorrow night to give you important information regarding potential job action and essential services. Here's the details:
When: Wednesday, September 8th, 2021
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Dial-in number: 877-229-8493
Pin: PLEASE SEE EMAIL
Please Note: If you have a number on file with the Union, we will call you at that number, starting at 7:00 pm. If you haven’t received a call by 7:05, please call the Dial-in number, noted above. If you do not have a number on file with the BCGEU, you can dial-in yourself at the number noted above.
Please check with your co-workers to make sure they received this message. If you or your co-worker did not receive the invite, please contact [email protected]by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8th to request a PIN.
We hope to see you on the call tomorrow night!
In solidarity,
Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson Kristie Carano, Bargaining Committee Member Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee Member Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee Member Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee Member Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations