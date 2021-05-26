Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Feb 1):
Microsoft Teams meeting Check your email or speak with a member of your Bargaining Committee for meeting participation details.
Please check with your co-workers to make sure they received this message. If you or your co-worker did not receive the invite, please contact [email protected]by 12:00 noon on Thursday, May 27th to submit your current home email and to be added to the meeting update.
This is your chance to speak directly with your Bargaining Committee about issues specific to Laboratory Assistants. Please try to join us at the meeting.
In solidarity,
Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson Kristi Carano, Bargaining Committee Member Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee Member Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee Member Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee Member Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations