  2. All BCGEU Members at LifeLabs working in Courier positions - Special Meeting for BCGEU Couriers - BCGEU

Published on May 03, 2021

 

Your Bargaining Committee has scheduled a Special Meeting for all LifeLabs Couriers:
 
Date:               Thursday, May 6th, 2021
Time:               7:00 pm
 Where:            Remotely on Microsoft Teams

 
If you have a current home email address on file with the Union, you will receive an email invite with a link to join the meeting.  There will also be a call-in number if you prefer to join by phone.
 
Please check with your co-workers to make sure they received this message. If you or your co-worker did not receive the invite, please contact [email protected] by 12:00 noon on Thursday, May 6th to submit your current home email and to be added to the meeting update.
 
This is your chance to speak directly with your Bargaining Committee about issues specific to Couriers.  Please try to join us at the meeting.
 
 In solidarity,
 
Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson  
Danieka Holme, Bargaining Committee Member
Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee Member   
Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee Member    
Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee Member  
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations    

