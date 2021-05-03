Your Bargaining Committee has scheduled a Special Meeting for all LifeLabs Couriers:

Date: Thursday, May 6 th , 2021 Time: 7:00 pm Where: Remotely on Microsoft Teams

If you have a current home email address on file with the Union, you will receive an email invite with a link to join the meeting. There will also be a call-in number if you prefer to join by phone.



Please check with your co-workers to make sure they received this message. If you or your co-worker did not receive the invite, please contact [email protected] by 12:00 noon on Thursday, May 6th to submit your current home email and to be added to the meeting update.



This is your chance to speak directly with your Bargaining Committee about issues specific to Couriers. Please try to join us at the meeting.



In solidarity,



Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Danieka Holme, Bargaining Committee Member

Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee Member

Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee Member

Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations



