To: All BCGEU Members at LIFT Community Services of qathet Society

Re: Inclusion Agreement



On January 7, 2026, the BCGEU, HEABC and your LIFT Employer met to make the final revisions to your Inclusion agreements to the Community Bargaining Association agreement.



In order for the Union to fully sign off on this agreement, we needed your Vice President, Scott Delong, your Local Chair, Charmaine Fines and your Community Bargaining Administration Committee (made up of associated Union representatives and delegates) to review and approve agreement.



As of January 19, 2026, the Union has checked all the boxes and now will be proceeding to the signatory phase of the inclusion agreement process. Once everything has been signed off, we will send you a follow up bulletin which has copies of then signed inclusion agreements.



A few highlights of the agreement include:

Wages start January 10, 2026;

Benefits start January 1, 2026;

Pension for those who qualify under MPP start January 10, 2026;

Accrual of leaves begins January 10, 2026;

Vacation accrued prior to January 10, 2026, is retained and may be carried forward to be added to the CBA bank;

Any vacation accrued prior to January 10, 2026, and carried forward will be used prior to March 31, 2026. If it is not operationally feasible to schedule said vacation, the employer will approve vacation at a later date on a case by case basis;

Prescheduled vacation will be honoured; and

Members will be matched to a classification under the CBA agreement and paid in term pending the classification process.



Members may be matched to a CBA classification with lower wages associated to it. If this occur, their wages may be impacted. The Union has made every effort to negotiate what is referred to as 'red circling' of these positions. Red circling is the agreement of the parties to maintain the wages of an employee who has been classified into a lower paid position. Unfortunately, due to existing language in the CBA agreement (Memorandum of Agreement #6- New Certifications), the Union was not successful at achieving red circling of any pre-inclusion wages.



At this time, the Union is actively working on reviewing HEABC's classifications of the LIFT positions to ensure they were appropriately matched. Should any incongruencies be identified in the classification of any position, the Union shall proceed to challenge HEABS's classification of said position at the Labour Board. Further to this, members will also have the right to appeal their classification as per Schedule C Job Evaluation and Classification. Further information shall be provided to the membership regarding the classification process and the appeal process in the near future.



*** The BCGEU is actively meeting with HEABC to continue the negotiations of the CBA agreement to which you have been included. In these negotiations, we are seeking general wage increases, low wage redress and retro pay. Depending on what we are successful at achieving through this current round of negotiations, members whose wages have been reduced due to LIFT's inclusion into the CBA shall be entitled to whatever general wage increases, retro pay and possibly low wage redress as well (to be determined at bargaining).



Regarding schedules, the Union has advised your employer that we are more than prepared to meet and negotiate a Modified Hours of Work Arrangements, as per Article 14.10 Modified Hours of Work Arrangements. This language allows the Employer and the Union to come to an agreement that allows for schedules that vary from the existing parameters set out in Article 14- Hours of Work and ideally lead to the maintenance of existing work schedules.



However, should your employer choose to align some or all of your schedules to the scheduling parameters set out under Article 14 – Hours of Work and Scheduling, the Union has ensured that your employer will follow the job fair language set out in the CBA agreement. Should your Employer choose this process, it will not begin until April 1, 2026.



There are further plans for communication with you by email and to meet with you to discuss what these changes means for you. You will get opportunities to speak to the Union and get your questions answered.



In solidarity,



Katie Smith

Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





