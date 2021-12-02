As you know, we held two ratification meetings on December 7th, 2021, followed by three days of electronic voting. However, we heard from members that they were unable to log in to the electronic ballot and therefore were unable to vote. It is important to the Bargaining Committee that every one who wants to cast a ballot is able to. Because of this we have decided not to count the electronic vote and instead do a mail out ballot to all members home mailing address.



Ratification Voting by Mail in Ballot



Every member who has a home mailing address on file will get a package in the mail that includes the ratification documents, 2 ballots, voting instructions and a postage paid return envelope.



When Can I Vote?



Balloting will be open for 30 days and the deadline to receive ballots will be Monday, January 24 at 5:00 pm.



What am I voting on?



There will be two questions (two separate ballots) that you need to vote on. The first question will be “Are you in favour of the tentative agreement recommended by your Bargaining Committee?” The second question will be “Are you in favour of banking your vacation pay to be paid during your vacation time?”



If you do not receive a ballot in the mail or you need to update your mailing address, please contact us at 604-215-1499 or [email protected].



Please do not hesitate to contact your Bargaining Committee if you have any questions.



In solidarity,



Jesusa Delos Santos, Bargaining Committee Member

Cynthia Mantiquilla, Bargaining Committee Member

Rodeyln Robles, Bargaining Committee Member

Sarah Fawns, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP