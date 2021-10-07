On March 1, 2021 your Union communicated the Employer's decision to end their current sick leave program and revert to the sick leave provisions of the collective agreement. You can view that communication [here].



We have been in ongoing discussions with the Employer on creating a transition agreement that we hope will ensure that our members have a representative bank of sick leave hours effective April 1, 2022.



Unfortunately, while those discussions were occurring the Employer made the decision to payout your sick leave this year as per the old plan. You will likely receive these monies along with your regular pay this week.



It was our hope that instead of those hours being paid out they would be banked for each employee, supplementing your new sick leave balance on April 1, 2021. It is our desire to reach an agreement with the Employer on the general issue of sick leave soon, and this payout will be part of that discussion. We would like our members to have the opportunity to return those funds so those hours can be added to your new sick leave bank.



Our advice to members that wish to do so – please put those monies aside so they are available to purchase back sick leave hours.



We will advise you once a formal agreement has been reached.



In Solidarity,



Masoud Aminzavvar, Local 803 Member at Large

MJ Colquhoun, Local 804 Vice-Presient



Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP