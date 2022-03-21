Further to our bulletin on June 15th, this bulletin provides you with the details of the ratification vote on your next collective agreement. Attached to this notice are all the detailed changes to the collective agreement that will be in the new agreement that is effective September 1, 2023.

The ratification meetings and voting will take place on July 4th and 5th at the Cranbrook Yard as follows:

July 4th at 13:00 at the Cranbrook Yard

July 5th at 12:00 at the Cranbrook Yard



Your employer has agreed to assist with this process by allowing members from the Fairmont and Sparwood yards to attend on company time by carpooling in company vehicles.



Highlights of the new agreement are as follows:

Four-year collective agreement for September 1, 2023, to August 31, 2027;

‘COLA’ wage increases in every year, plus an additional 1% wage increase effective September 1, 2023;

In addition to the above increases, the Trade Journeyman classification will receive $1.50/hour, effective September 2, 2023, and Road Foreman 3 & 4 will receive an additional $0.50/hour, effective September 2, 2023;

An increase in the employer’s contribution to the pension by 0.5% (increasing their contributions from 8% to 8.5%);

Continuation of Article 25 Health and Welfare benefits for employees to age 70 (presently ceases at age 65);

Significant improvements for auxiliaries, including: suspension of the ‘training’ auxiliary wage (Appendix 6) for the life of the agreement. This is effective immediately following ratification ; Article 25 benefits for 10 winter season auxiliaries. As part of this, an increase from seven to 10 auxiliaries will be guaranteed five-months’ work in the winter season; increase of the ‘in lieu’ amounts for the Health Spending Accounts to $1.70/hour and subsequent increases biannually tied to the COLA increases;

Regular complement will increase from the present 36 regular employees to 44 and it will be maintained at a minimum of 44;

Improvements in the OHS committee structure;

A new provision on mental health including funds for immediate critical incident stress debriefing and post traumatic counselling;

A new Special Leave provision that allows for three personal days off for regulars every year. This replaces the leaves for weddings, births, etc., and can be accessed without any reason given;

Increase in shift premiums from $1.00/hour to $1.50/hour;

Increase in eyewear (Article 25) from $350 to $400.

Your bargaining committee recommends acceptance of this new collective agreement.



Voting will be conducted by paper ballot at the Cranbrook Yard during the ratification meetings as noted above.



If you have any questions or difficulties attending any of the meetings, please contact a member of your bargaining committee.





In solidarity



Travis Sandberg Rory Smith, Vice-President

Bargaining Committee Member Operational Services Component



Joe Pendry John Cantlon, Treasurer

Bargaining Committee Member Operation Services Component



Lawrence Whyte Frank N. Anderson

Bargaining Committee Member Regional Coordinator & Staff Negotiator



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF Ratification Document