  2. All BCGEU Members at Native Courtworker and Counselling Association of British Columbia - Steward Nominations - BCGEU

Published on April 16, 2021

Nominations are now open for steward positions with Native Courtworker and Counselling Association of British Columbia. 


Some of the roles of a steward are:

 

  • Helping co-workers interpret and understand their collective agreement.
  • Supporting co-workers in meetings with management.
  • Listening to co-workers about their issues.
  • Acting as a liaison between the worksite, the union local and the BCGEU's area offices.
  • Communicating about broader local issues and training opportunities within the union.
  • Making sure all co-workers are in the loop by updating the union bulletin board.
  • Referring members to committees on specific issues, such as the Joint Labour Management and Occupational Health and Safety Committees.

 

If you are interested in becoming a steward, or wish to nominate someone, please complete and return the attached nomination form.

Nomination forms must be returned to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office via fax or email by 5:00 pm on Friday, April 30, 2021:

 
In solidarity
 
Larisa Mills
Staff Representative

Download nomination form here
Download PDF of notice here
