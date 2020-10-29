 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
All BCGEU Members at NEC Native Education College - Notice of Tentative Agreement, Ratification Meeting and Vote - BCGEU

Published on October 29, 2020

Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that the parties reached a tentative agreement yesterday. We are unanimously recommending that you vote "yes" to accept the tentative agreement.

Highlights of the agreement include:

  • Two-year term of July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2021
  • Annual wage increases of 2% and 2% (retroactive)
  • Signing bonus of $1000 for regular employees and $500 for currently active casual employees
  • Casual instructors' non-contact time increased by 66.67% to five hours in a 35-hour week
  • New memorandum of agreement re accommodating pandemic-related absences and allowing consideration of circumstances requiring extra assistance

Here is the timeline for the ratification process:

  • Tuesday, November 3: Ratification document and ratification information meeting videoconference information emailed to members
  • Thursday, November 5: Ratification information meeting, 12:00pm to 1:30pm*
  • Friday, November 6: Ratification voting (online/electronic) opens at 9:00am; a voting credential will be emailed to members
  • Monday, November 9: Ratification voting ends at 5:00pm
  • Tuesday, November 10: Ratification result announced

* We understand that some members will have to leave the information meeting at 1pm for scheduled classes.

To help ensure you receive a voting credential, please provide or update your personal email address via the new "My BCGEU" member portal at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. You can edit or update any of your other contact information through this site.

We look forward to meeting with you next Thursday!

 

In solidarity,

 

Sue Arnault, Bargaining Committee Chair
Etovre Vese, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations


Download PDF of notice here

