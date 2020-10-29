Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
All BCGEU Members at NEC Native Education College - Notice of Tentative Agreement, Ratification Meeting and Vote - BCGEU
Published on October 29, 2020
Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that the parties reached a tentative agreement yesterday. We are unanimously recommending that you vote "yes" to accept the tentative agreement.
Highlights of the agreement include:
Two-year term of July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2021
Annual wage increases of 2% and 2% (retroactive)
Signing bonus of $1000 for regular employees and $500 for currently active casual employees
Casual instructors' non-contact time increased by 66.67% to five hours in a 35-hour week
New memorandum of agreement re accommodating pandemic-related absences and allowing consideration of circumstances requiring extra assistance
Here is the timeline for the ratification process:
Tuesday, November 3: Ratification document and ratification information meeting videoconference information emailed to members
Thursday, November 5: Ratification information meeting, 12:00pm to 1:30pm*
Friday, November 6: Ratification voting (online/electronic) opens at 9:00am; a voting credential will be emailed to members
Monday, November 9: Ratification voting ends at 5:00pm
Tuesday, November 10: Ratification result announced
* We understand that some members will have to leave the information meeting at 1pm for scheduled classes.
To help ensure you receive a voting credential, please provide or update your personal email address via the new "My BCGEU" member portal at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. You can edit or update any of your other contact information through this site.
We look forward to meeting with you next Thursday!
In solidarity,
Sue Arnault, Bargaining Committee Chair Etovre Vese, Bargaining Committee Member Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations