Ratification and Highlights Documents

The ratification document in the form of a draft revised collective agreement for Thursday's information meeting and the ratification vote that opens on Friday can be found here. A document summarizing some of the highlights that would be included in a revised collective agreement can be found here.

New text that would be added to the collective agreement appears bolded, underlined and highlighted yellow. Existing text that would be deleted appears struck through.

As we will only go over the highlights of the tentative agreement at the meeting, we encourage you to review the full document in advance so you know the entirety of what you are voting on and can raise any questions you may have.

Note that several non-material housekeeping changes will be made later when the revised agreement is being finalized prior to distribution. This includes populating the table of contents, updating article and clause numbering, updating numbering and naming of appended documents, etc.

Information Meeting Details

A ratification information meeting will be held as follows:

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2020

Time: 12:00pm to 1:30pm*

How: Zoom Meeting

("Check your email or ask a member of your bargaining committee for details")

If you are new to using Zoom meetings, we encourage you to learn more about Zoom in advance. If you access the meeting online, you will have the option of seeing whoever is speaking (if they have a webcam enabled) and likewise the option of being seen. Online access also includes an audio-only option. If your computer is not equipped with a webcam, speakers and microphone or if you have difficultly joining the meeting online, the phone-in option may be best.

We look forward to seeing and/or hearing you on Thursday!

In solidarity,

Sue Arnault, Bargaining Committee Chair

Etovre Vese, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



