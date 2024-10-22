Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. All BCGEU Members at Nikkei Seniors Health Care and Housing Society - alth Facilities Bulletins Sent in Error - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

All BCGEU Members at Nikkei Seniors Health Care and Housing Society - alth Facilities Bulletins Sent in Error - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on October 22, 2024

Due to an error in our database, members at Nikkei Seniors Health Care and Housing Society were mistakenly sent bulletins meant for employees in the Health Services and Support - Facilities Subsector (FBA). The most recent such bulletin was regarding a bargaining conference and bargaining committee election. This bulletin does not apply to you. Your separate Nikkei Seniors Health Care and Housing Society bargaining committee continues to negotiate a first collective agreement on your behalf. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.
 

In solidarity,
 
Ryan Stewart
Staff Representative, Negotiations Department

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP