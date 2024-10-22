Due to an error in our database, members at Nikkei Seniors Health Care and Housing Society were mistakenly sent bulletins meant for employees in the Health Services and Support - Facilities Subsector (FBA). The most recent such bulletin was regarding a bargaining conference and bargaining committee election. This bulletin does not apply to you. Your separate Nikkei Seniors Health Care and Housing Society bargaining committee continues to negotiate a first collective agreement on your behalf. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.



In solidarity,



Ryan Stewart

Staff Representative, Negotiations Department



UWU/MoveUP