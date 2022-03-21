As you have heard, Vancouver Coastal Health Authority and Fraser Health Authority have decided they no longer need Deskside Technicians to work overnight shifts. This means all Graveyard Deskside Technician shifts will be eliminated. When a decision is made to eliminate bargaining unit positions, the Employer is required to go through a specific process in the Collective Agreement called the Workforce Adjustment Process. This process is outlined in Article 13 of the Collective Agreement. Here is a link to your CBA: https://agreements.bcgeu.ca/pdfs/PostedFiles/Posted%202022/M-02124v2.pdf

The Union is working closely with the Employer to make sure the Collective Agreement process is followed and a Joint Placement Steering Committee ("JPSC") with an equal number of employer and union representatives has been formed.

To answer your questions about the process and provide more information about next steps in this process, the Union JPSC will be holding an information session on Friday, April 29 from 4:30 – 5:30 pm via Teams . We hope you can join us for this video call. Please check your email for the link.

In the meantime, please feel free to reach out to the committee and ask any immediate questions you may have.

We understand the Employer will be meeting one on one with each Graveyard Deskside Technician impacted by this decision in the coming week to explain the process and next steps as well. If you have any questions before or after your meeting with the Employer or at any time throughout this process, please feel free to reach out to your Union JPSC.

We are here to help!

In solidarity

Brent Stokell

Joint Union Management Committee Member, OHS Member & Shop Steward

Jennifer Arnold

Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP