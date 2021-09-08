Further to last week's announcement of a tentative agreement being reached, please see attached the Ratification Document for your information.



A Ratification Town hall meeting to discuss the package and to answer questions will be held Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Ratification Vote Meeting Details

Date: Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

How: Please check your email or speak to a member of the bargaining committee for meeting participation details.

To download the Microsoft Teams mobile app for Android click here.

To download the Microsoft Teams mobile app for iPhone click here.

To join a Microsoft Teams meeting from your internet browser, click here and enter the meeting ID and passcode.

Voting Information

We are pleased to announce electronic voting for this Ratification vote. During the Ratification vote meeting, you will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential. Voting will open on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. and will close on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.

If you know of a member who does not receive this bulletin, it is likely because we do not have their personal email address. Please tell them to contact [email protected] so voting credentials can be emailed to them in time to vote.

Microsoft Teams Conference Call Meeting Tutorial Information

If you are new to using Microsoft Teams meetings, we encourage you to learn more about Microsoft in advance: How do I join a Microsoft Teams Meeting? If you access the meeting online, you will have the option of seeing whoever is speaking (if they have a webcam enabled) and likewise the option of being seen. Online access also includes an audio-only option. If your computer is not equipped with a webcam, speakers and microphone or if you have difficultly joining the meeting online, the phone-in option may be best.

In solidarity,

NTT Bargaining Committee

Joseph Ivens,

Eugene Fox

Brent Stokell

Shirley Kay

Angela Mahlmann



