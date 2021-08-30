Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on August 30, 2021

On behalf of the NTT Data Bargaining Committee, we are pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement.

A Ratification town hall meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A Ratification package outlining all of the details will be sent to each member one week prior to the Ratification meeting. 

In solidarity,

NTT Bargaining Committee
Joseph Ivens,
Eugene Fox
Brent Stokell
Shirley Kay
Angela Mahlmann

