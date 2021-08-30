Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan.
All BCGEU Members at NTT Data Canada - Tentative Agreement - BCGEU
Published on August 30, 2021
On behalf of the NTT Data Bargaining Committee, we are pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement.
A Ratification town hall meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A Ratification package outlining all of the details will be sent to each member one week prior to the Ratification meeting.
In solidarity,
NTT Bargaining Committee Joseph Ivens, Eugene Fox Brent Stokell Shirley Kay Angela Mahlmann