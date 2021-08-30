On behalf of the NTT Data Bargaining Committee, we are pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement.



A Ratification town hall meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A Ratification package outlining all of the details will be sent to each member one week prior to the Ratification meeting.



To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,



NTT Bargaining Committee

Joseph Ivens,

Eugene Fox

Brent Stokell

Shirley Kay

Angela Mahlmann



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP