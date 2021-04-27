Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
All BCGEU Members at NTT Data Canada, Inc. - Negotiations Update - BCGEU
Published on April 27, 2021
The Bargaining Committee has been working hard to achieve a Collective Agreement. We have spent 4 days discussing language changes that you and the bargaining committee identified as important and necessary.
The next date for Bargaining has been set for May 5th and we will commence discussions for monetary considerations.
If you have questions please reach out to a member of the Bargaining committee.
In solidarity,
Joseph Ivens, Bargaining Committee Chair Eugene Fox, Bargaining Committee Member Brent Stokell, Bargaining Committee Member Jessie Bains, Bargaining Committee Member Shirley Kay, Victoria Area Office Servicing Representative Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative - Negotiations