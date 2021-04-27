Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on April 27, 2021

The Bargaining Committee has been working hard to achieve a Collective Agreement. We have spent 4 days discussing language changes that you and the bargaining committee identified as important and necessary.
 
The next date for Bargaining has been set for May 5th and we will commence discussions for monetary considerations.
 
If you have questions please reach out to a member of the Bargaining committee.
 
In solidarity,
 
Joseph Ivens, Bargaining Committee Chair
Eugene Fox, Bargaining Committee Member
Brent Stokell, Bargaining Committee Member
Jessie Bains, Bargaining Committee Member
Shirley Kay, Victoria Area Office Servicing Representative
Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative - Negotiations

