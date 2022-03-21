At the close of nominations, the following member was declared elected as the bargaining committee chairperson by acclamation: Chris Grieve.
The following four members have been nominated to fill two positions on the bargaining committee for Oil & Gas Commission, so voting is required:
- Katelyn White
- Rachel Butler
- Erin Hall
- Amanda Fraser
The nominees’ names have been randomized; they will appear this way on the ballot. The two highest vote-getting candidates will be the regular committee members, and the third highest vote-getting candidate will be the alternate committee member.
Voting Information
This bargaining committee vote will be conducted using secure electronic voting. Members will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential on or before April 14th. Voting will open on April 14th at 9:00 am and will close on May 16th at 5:00 pm. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.
A member who does not receive a voting credential (likely because the BCGEU does not have their personal email address), or who experiences problems casting their vote, should contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] ASAP after voting opens and by no later than Tuesday, May 10th at 5:00 pm. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting closes. Note that phone support is available only during regular BCGEU office hours.
A member without a personal email address may request the assistance of a steward or fellow member to help set one up.
In solidarity,
Angela Mahlmann
Staff Representative, Negotiations
UWU/MoveUP
