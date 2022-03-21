At the close of election, the following member was declared elected as bargaining committee member: Amanda Fraser.

However, there was a tie. As a result, we will conduct run-off elections and voting is required. The nominees are:

- Erin Hall

- Katelyn White

- John Warner

The nominee's names have been randomized; they will appear this way on the ballot. The highest vote-getting candidate will be bargaining committee member, and the second highest vote-getting candidate will be the alternate committee member.

Voting Information

This bargaining committee vote will be conducted using secure electronic voting. Members will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential on or before June 1st. Voting will open on June 1st at 9:00am and will close on July 1st at 5:00pm. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.

A member who does not receive a voting credential (likely because the BCGEU does not have their personal email address), or who experiences problems casting their vote, should contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] ASAP after voting opens and by no later than Friday, June 24th at 5:00pm. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting closes. Note that phone support is available only during regular BCGEU office hours.

A member without a personal email address may request the assistance of a steward or fellow member to help set one up.

In solidarity,

Angela Mahlmann

Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





