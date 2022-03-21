At the close of election, the following member was declared elected as bargaining committee member: Amanda Fraser.
However, there was a tie. As a result, we will conduct run-off elections and voting is required. The nominees are:
- Erin Hall
- Katelyn White
- John Warner
The nominee's names have been randomized; they will appear this way on the ballot. The highest vote-getting candidate will be bargaining committee member, and the second highest vote-getting candidate will be the alternate committee member.
Voting Information
This bargaining committee vote will be conducted using secure electronic voting. Members will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential on or before June 1st. Voting will open on June 1st at 9:00am and will close on July 1st at 5:00pm. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.
A member who does not receive a voting credential (likely because the BCGEU does not have their personal email address), or who experiences problems casting their vote, should contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] ASAP after voting opens and by no later than Friday, June 24th at 5:00pm. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting closes. Note that phone support is available only during regular BCGEU office hours.
A member without a personal email address may request the assistance of a steward or fellow member to help set one up.
In solidarity,
Angela Mahlmann
Staff Representative, Negotiations
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.