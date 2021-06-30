In advance of our meetings on Monday, July 5, 2021, we are providing a comprehensive Ratification document for your review as attached . This document is intended for bargaining unit members only.

Your bargaining committee unanimously recommends this settlement. If you have any questions, please speak with a bargaining committee member.



Ratification Vote Meeting Details

You can attend one of the following meetings:

Date: Monday, July 5, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

OR

Date: Thursday, July 8, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

(Call in on any of the 2 options above)

How: Please check your email or speak to a member of the bargaining committee for meeting participation details.

To download the Microsoft Teams mobile app for Android click here.

To download the Microsoft Teams mobile app for iPhone click here.

To join a Microsoft Teams meeting from your internet browser, click here and enter the meeting ID and passcode.

Voting Information

We are pleased to announce electronic voting for this Ratification vote. During the Ratification vote meeting, you will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential. Voting will open on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. and will close on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.

If you know of a member who does not receive this bulletin, it is likely because we do not have their personal email address. Please tell them to contact [email protected] so voting credentials can be emailed to them.

Voting credentials will be emailed to all members we have email addresses at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday. If you don’t receive a credential you must inform the BCGEU at [email protected] prior to 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021 as the union will send you a credential before 5:00 pm.

Microsoft Teams Conference Call Meeting Tutorial Information

If you are new to using Microsoft Teams meetings, we encourage you to learn more about Microsoft in advance: How do I join a Microsoft Teams Meeting? If you access the meeting online, you will have the option of seeing whoever is speaking (if they have a webcam enabled) and likewise the option of being seen. Online access also includes an audio-only option. If your computer is not equipped with a webcam, speakers and microphone or if you have difficultly joining the meeting online, the phone-in option may be best.

In solidarity,

Morgan (Tanner) Donald, Bargaining Committee Chair

Chantal Quaife, Bargaining Committee

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative - Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP