BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Nov. 19):
All BCGEU Members at Pacifica Housing Advisory Association - Bargaining Update - BCGEU
Published on December 15, 2020
Your bargaining committee has been hard at work, putting together the Bargaining proposals, which were based on the Surveys that you submitted. We have also had several productive bargaining sessions with the employer. Our next Bargaining dates are January 12-13th, 2021 and we will report to the members following these days.
In the meantime, if you have any questions or concerns please reach out to anyone on the bargaining committee for assistance.
To help ensure you receive a copy of bargaining updates please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.