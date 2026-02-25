To: All BCGEU Members at Pacifica Housing Advisory Association
Re: Pacifica BCGEU Member Town Hall TONIGHT
You received an email last week from the Employer that provided their take on bargaining. We addressed some of that in a bulletin yesterday.
We thought you'd like to hear the rest from us directly so have arranged two Pacifica BCGEU member town hall update meetings:
TONIGHT (Wednesday, February 25, 2026) at 6:30PM
SEE EMAIL VERSION FOR ZOOM LINK & PASSCODE
Sunday, March 1, 2026 at 4:00PM
Zoom link will be emailed Friday, February 27, 2026
In solidarity,
Your Bargaining Committee
Mike Burke
Sterling Marchand
Dan Ouellette
Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2026. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs